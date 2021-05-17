Uttarakhand Police not to assign COVID-19 frontline duty to its personnel above 55 years

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): The Uttarkhand Police has decided to keep police personnel aged 55 years and above and pregnant police personnel free of COVID frontline duty in the state.



Women police personnel having infants below one year of age too will also be kept free of COVID-19 duty, said an official statement issued by the state police.

"Policemen above 55 years of age, pregnant police personnel, and women police personnel having infants below one year of age should be kept free of COVID frontline duty. And they should be allotted task where their need to be in touch of public remain the least," it said.

The statement also said that more than 2,000 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus. Many of their family members have also tested positive for the virus.

Policemen were deployed on security duties in this year's Kumbh mela also.

Uttarakhand has enforced lockdown to curb the virus spread till May 18. (ANI)

