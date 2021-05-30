Uttarakhand Police personnel upset with grade pay deduction

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): Several personnel of the Uttarakhand Police Force have rejected the proposal of the post of Assistant sub-inspector offered in lieu of grade pay deductions.



"There is a lot of resentment among the policemen about grade pay deduction in the lower rank of Uttarakhand Police Force wherein the post of assistant sub-inspector of police is being offered in lieu of the pay deduction. The grade pay deuctions have been rejected by the policemen," DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI on Sunday.

Kumar further told ANI that the grade pay of 4600 of the lower level policemen in the sixth Pay Commission has been reduced to 2800 in the seventh Pay Commission, due to which there is resentment amongst the policemen.

"The proposal has been sent and the Chief Minister has assured to consider it sympathetically', the Director General of Police said.

Taking cognizance of the discontent expressed by policemen, top officers held an interaction in a closed room with the affected policemen, who wanted the 4600 grade pay and rejecting the post of ASI as suggested by the government.

Significantly, over two dozen MLAs have written to the Uttarakhand government in support of the policemen over the grade pay issue. (ANI)