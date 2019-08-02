Uttarakhand Police registers FIR against man for giving instant talaq

Dehradun [India], Aug 2 (ANI): In a first-ever case registered in Uttarakhand after the enactment of the law criminalising "triple talaq", the police registered an FIR against a man for allegedly giving instant talaq to her wife.



"We had received a complaint by a woman contending that her husband, after beating her on July 31, gave her triple talaq. We have registered an FIR against her husband. The investigation is underway," Nivedita Kukreti, Senior Superintendent of Police, told ANI.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI)

