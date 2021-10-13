Uttarakhand Power Corporation buys expensive electricity to normalize supply

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 13 (ANI): In view of the power crisis in the state, the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) is buying expensive electricity to normalize the supply quota as per the demand, UPCL administration informed on Wednesday.



On Tuesday, 2.3 million units of electricity were purchased at the rate of 7.56 paise per unit.

The UPCL administration said that there will be a demand of 41 million units of electricity on Wednesday, while only 39.3 million units of electricity will be available for supply.

"In such a situation, due to the shortage of 1.7 million units of electricity, there will be a power cut in some areas. Electricity in rural areas is being cut so that there is no difference in cities."

Meanwhile, central government sources said that the situation will be normal within a month. There is no shortage in daily power and coal supply.

According to the sources, the Central Government is likely to ramp up per day coal production from 1.94 million tonnes to 2 million tonnes in the next 5 days.

The Ministry of Power on Monday requested all States and Union Territories to use unallocated power only to supply electricity to its consumers in the State and not impose load shedding or sell it in power exchanges at higher prices. (ANI)

