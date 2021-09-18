Uttarakhand: Priest found dead in temple of Haridwar's Nasirpur village, police suspect murder

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 18 (ANI): A priest was found dead on the premises of a temple in Nasirpur village of Haridwar on Friday. Police suspect it to be a case of murder.



As per the Superintendent of Police (Rural) Parmindra Singh Dobhal, the priest was 60 years old and was residing in the temple for the past 1.5 months.

"A priest, who was residing in the temple for past 1.5 months, was murdered. We're investigating all the angles and will take action," Dobhal said.

The body of the priest was discovered when some villagers, during their visit to the temple, suspected a foul smell from a room. On checking for the source of the smell, they found the body of the priest.

The body, as per the police, is several days old.

A forensic team was rushed to the scene and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

