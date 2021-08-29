Uttarakhand PWD instructs Chief Engineer to submit report on damaged, dilapidated bridges

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 29 (ANI): State Public Works Department (PWD) Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu has instructed the Chief Engineer of the PWD to submit a report on damaged, dilapidated bridges.



The report is to be submitted to the government after conducting an investigation on damaged, dilapidated bridges within a week.

Many bridges across the state are in a bad, dilapidated condition, with some having damaged railings and approach roads.

The total number of bridges in the state is 3566, out of which there are 526 major motor bridges, 1739 small motor bridges, 527 major pedestrian bridges and 774 small pedestrian bridges. (ANI)

