Uttarakhand Raj Bhawan to host 'Basantotsav' on March 13-14

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand's annual flower festival 'Basantotsav' will be held at the Raj Bhawan here on March 13-14.



According to a statement issued by the Uttarakhand's Governor House, the decision of organising the flower festival was taken at a meeting chaired by Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday.

"The Raj Bhawan gates will be opened at 11 am on March 13 for the general public to visit the flower exhibition after its inauguration by the governor at 9 am," the statement read.

A postal cover featuring some plant, tree or flower unique to Uttarakhand will also be launched on the occasion.

Two hours will be reserved for children.

The flower festival was skipped last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

