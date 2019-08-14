Uttarakhand road accident: PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the van accident in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal on August 6.

At least nine children were killed and 10 others injured when the school van fell into a gorge in Kangsali of Tehri Garhwal. Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat had ordered a magisterial-level inquiry into the accident.



Those injured were airlifted to AIIMS, Rishikesh from Chamba. (ANI)

