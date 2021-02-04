Uttarakhand schools to reopen for Classes 6 to 9, 11 from Feb 8

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 4 (ANI): Schools in Uttarakhand for students of Classes 6 to 9 and will open from February 8 after a gap of 10 months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.



The Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash issued an order on Thursday stating that the schools across the state will re-open on February 8 for Classes 6 to 9 and 11.

The order also stated the guidelines to be followed by educational institutes to check the spread of COVID-19.

"Students will only be allowed to attend classes after written permission from parents," the order stated.

Following the COVID-19 guidelines, schools in Uttarakhand re-opened after a gap of over seven months on November 2 for students of class 10 and 12. (ANI)

