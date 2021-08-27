Uttarakhand: SDRF team rescues villagers in Vikasnagar

Very heavy downpour has caused waterlogging in several parts of the state, damaging roads and other infrastructure.Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an on-site inspection of Sahastradhara-Maldevta road which had caved in as a river submerged it following a rise in the water level of the river triggered by heavy rains.The weather department has issued a warning, forecasting heavy rain in the state.According to the meteorological department, heavy rain may occur over Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh. (ANI)