Uttarakhand to hold Vasantotsav 2021 on March 13, 14

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Thursday informed that the Uttarakhand Raj Bhawan will hold Vasantotsav 2021, a floral exhibition, on March 13 and 14.



"Vasantotsav 2021 will be organised on March 13 and 14 at Raj Bhawan. In these two days, many competitions will be organized for flower growers. In this Vasantotsav, Holi will be played with flowers from Vrindavan," Maurya informed the media on Thursday.

The Governor said, "The apple and litchi festival will also be organized in the month of August and September. This could encourage local fruit growers."

The Governor also flagged off a floral chariot for the promotion of Vasantotsav. She also worshipped a Shivling, made with flowers, in the Raj Bhavan on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

The exhibition of flowers will be inaugurated by the Governor on March 13 at 9.30 am. The exhibition will be open for the general public till 6 pm on both days, prize distribution and closing ceremony will be held on March 14 at 4 pm. (ANI)

