Uttarakhand's Doon Hospital remain busy with patients recovered COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 16 (ANI): Even fresh coronavirus cases are on the decline in the state, the Doon hospital in Dehradun continues to remain busy for the past few days with patients who have recovered from the infection.



Over the last week, the OPD of Dehradun's Doon Hospital has seen over 400 patients daily. Many of these patients defeated the coronavirus over a week ago but continue to suffer from post-COVID symptoms.

According to Dr KC Pant, Medical Superintendent at the Doon Hospital, patients have been coming to the Department of Medicine, ENT, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Orthopedic, Skin and Mental illnesses, complaining of have fever, extreme weakness, breathlessness and backache.

"We are keeping an eye on the patients' oxygen levels, BPs and ECG. If these parameters change or fluctuate from the normal, the patients are being advised to be admitted to the hospital," he said.

Uttarkhand is slowly recovering from the devastating second COVID-19 wave. The state reported 274 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Cases peaked in the state when nearly 8,000 cases were reported on May 12.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 3,642 active COVID-19 cases in the state. As many as 3,26,822 recoveries and 6,985 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

