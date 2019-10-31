Uttrakhand: CM takes part in ceremonial parade on National Unity Day.

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday participated in the ceremonial parade organised on the occasion of National Unity Day at Police Line here.



Speaking to ANI, Rawat said: "Our Honorable Prime Minister has offered Sardar Patel the position he deserves. Today, the whole nation knows about Patel's contribution in creating an independent and united India."

Rawat further stated that this year is also the year of independence from Section 370 of Jammu and Kashmir and that the future of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh looks bright.

The chief minister inspected the parade and administered the oath of national unity.

DGP Anil Kumar Raturi said: "We have organised this parade to celebrate the efforts of our first Home Minister and we are very happy that our Chief Minister participated in the event. The unity, strength and internal security of the state are very important issues. Development is possible with proper security."

The event was attended by Minister of State for Higher EducationDhan Singh Rawat and other senior MPs and MLAs of the state. (ANI)

