Uttrakhand CM: Will take steps to preserve Lakshman Jhula

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], July 13 (ANI): After Rishikesh's nearly 100-year-old suspension bridge Lakshman Jhula was closed for public citing safety reasons, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday said that his government will make efforts to preserve it.

Rawat said the decision to close the bridge across the Ganges was taken after analysing the public safety report prepared by experts.

"Lakshman Jhula is Uttrakhand's cultural heritage. We will take substantial steps to preserve it. Keeping public safety in mind, we have closed the bridge. An alternative bridge will be constructed soon to provide relief to the people," he said while speaking to media persons.The 96-year-old bridge, was closed on Friday by local administration, which cited the bridge is in a distressed state due to its age and high tourist footfall on it.The closure of the bridge is a precautionary step taken by the administration due to the possibility of accidents as the bridge was operating well over capacity.Laxman Jhula is a 450 feet long iron suspension bridge constructed over Ganga river in1923 and is one of the landmarks of the city. According to mythology, Lakshman, brother of Lord Rama, crossed the river on jute ropes at the place where the bridge is currently built. (ANI)