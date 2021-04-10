Uyghur body supports complaint against French brands over link to forced labour

Munich [Germany], April 10 (ANI): A pro-Uyghur body has endorsed the formal complaint submitted by a French lawyer against four France-based multinational companies over allegations of their involvement in forced labour of the Muslim minority group in China.



The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) in a release said that the complaint against the MNCs cites numerous sources and presents overwhelming evidence demonstrating the presence of Uyghur forced labour in the supply chains of these four international apparel brands.

The complaint is filed under the charges of concealing forced labour and crimes against humanity in their production of goods, the release said.

The complaint argues that given the overwhelming reports of forced labour in East Turkistan, and the ongoing repression against the Uyghurs and Turkic people, multinational companies must be held accountable under the French criminal law, for distributing products made with forced labour on French soil, the WUC release said.

"It is unconscionable that in 2021, multinational companies are still profiting from forced labour. These companies must be held accountable for contributing to an ongoing genocide against the Uyghurs. A red line must be drawn, and this is what this legal complaint does," said WUC President, Dolkun Isa.

The issue of forced labour has drawn the attention of the international community.

Recently, a group of 16 independent UN experts sent a letter to Chinese and multinational companies raising concerns about the reports of forced labour in East Turkistan. The letter was also sent to the Chinese government.

Meanwhile, Beijing has resorted to boycotting Western companies who have voiced their concerns over the use of Uyghur forced labour in their supply chains in East Turkistan. (ANI)

