Uzbek Foreign Minister arrives in Delhi on 2-day visit

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Foreign Affairs Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulaziz Kamilov arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day visit.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Kamilov will meet his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and will later today attend the inaugural session of the awaited Raisina Dialogue that will focus on geopolitics and geo-economics.



Besides paying a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uzbekistan minister will further on Wednesday address the Raisina Dialogue, the annual flagship event of the MEA and the ORF Foundation.

Kamilov is set to emplane for his country on Thursday. (ANI)

