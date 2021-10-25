Uzbek prez polls record historic turnout

"Uzbekistan's presidential election was held in accordance with international norms, domestic legislation and in line with democratic principles, open and transparent," commission chairman Zayniddin Nizamkhodjaev said on Sunday.

Tashkent, Oct 25 (IANS) Voting for Uzbekistan's presidential election ended with over 80 per cent turnout which was described by the Central Election Commission as a historic achievement for the country.

According to the commission, more than 19 million voters had registered for the election, with about 970 international observers and over 1,000 media representatives observing the voting.

Polling stations across Uzbekistan opened at 8 a.m. on Sunday evening and closed at 8 p.m., while preliminary results are due on Monday afternoon.

Incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, nominated by the ruling Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party, runs for a second term in office.

During election campaigning, Mirziyoyev promised to continue reforms to launch more industrial projects, provide jobs and raise living standards in the populous Central Asian nation.

Other candidates include Alisher Kadirov from the National Revival Democratic Party, Maksuda Varisova from the People's Democratic Party, Bahrom Abduhalimov from the Adolat (Justice) Social Democratic Party, and Narzullo Oblomurodov from the Ecological Party.

