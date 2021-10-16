Uzbek, Taliban officials hold talks on economic issues, border security

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], October 16 (ANI): Uzbekistan officials held talks with a Taliban delegation on Saturday on a series of issues, including economic ties and border security in the Uzbek border city of Termez, Xinhua reported.



Both sides "discussed issues of trade and economic interaction, border security, cooperation in the energy sector, international cargo transportation and transit," Xinhua reported citing the Uzbek foreign ministry statement.

According to the publication, the Uzbek delegation was led by Sardor Umurzakov, the government's deputy prime minister and minister of investments and foreign trade, while the Taliban delegation was led by acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi.

Termez being Uzbekistan's southernmost city, is located at the border with Afghanistan.

It has been almost two months when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces after US military drawdown.

Meanwhile, after announcing the government in Afghanistan, the Taliban regime has failed to get recognition. Aside from China, Pakistan and a handful of other countries, the rest of the world is taking a wait and watch policy while keeping an eye on the conduct of the outfit. (ANI)

