Uzbek, Taliban officials hold talks on economic issues, border security

During the talks on Saturday in Termez city, which shares a border with Afghanistan, the two sides "discussed issues of trade and economic interaction, border security, cooperation in the energy sector, international cargo transportation and transit", Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

Tashkent, Oct 17 (IANS) Uzbek officials and a visiting Afghan Taliban delegation held talks on a series of issues, including economic ties and border security, the Foreign Ministry in Tashkent said.

The Uzbek delegation was led by Sardor Umurzakov, the Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade, while the Taliban delegation was led by acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi.

Speaking to TOLO News before his departure from Kabul, Hanafi had said his delegation comprised officials from the Ministries of Economy, Trade, Higher Education, Public Health and the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority, along with a number of businessmen.

According to Hanafi, the delegation will talk with Uzbek officials about expanding Afghanistan-Uzbekistan economic ties, electricity, railway and bilateral relations.

--IANS

ksk/