  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Uzbek troops learn handling of Sig Sauer rifles from Indian soldiers

Uzbek troops learn handling of Sig Sauer rifles from Indian soldiers

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Mar 13th, 2021, 11:57:55hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Sumit Kumar Singh
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features