Uzbek woman among three trafficking victims rescued from Goa beach resort

Panaji, March 9 (IANS) The Crime Branch of the Goa Police on Tuesday rescued one woman from Uzbekistan and two other women from Mumbai in an anti-prostitution raid, which resulted in the arrest of an alleged pimp Raj Chawla, a resident of Hyderadad, police said.

The rescue and the arrest were conducted after a raid at a beach resort located near the popular Morjim beach in North Goa by officials of the Crime Branch on Tuesday.