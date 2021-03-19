Uzbekistan-India military exercise on counter-terrorism operations concludes

Uttarakhand [India] March 19 (ANI): The closing ceremony of the joint military exercise between Uzbekistan and India named DUSTLIK II, which was intended to share expertise in the field of counter-terrorism operations, was held at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubatia here on Friday.



Lt Gen CB Ponnappa said, "The drill was aimed at sending out a strategic message that both nations are working on the common goal of combating terrorism. It gives immense satisfaction and a sense of fulfilment after interacting with a set of an extremely professional and outstanding group of officers and soldiers of Uzbekistan army."

In the closing ceremony, earlier today, Lt Gen Ponnappa also said, "As we reach the culmination of this event today, I can say that both the countries have benefitted tremendously from this joint exercise. We have created an olive green fraternity with Uzbekistan army."

The India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise DUSTLIK II began earlier this month in Foreign Training Node Chaubatia, Ranikhet in Uttarakhand. The exercise was scheduled to culminate into a 36 hours joint validation exercise from March 17 to 18.

This is the second edition of the annual bilateral joint exercise of both armies. The first edition of the exercise was held in Uzbekistan in November 2019. "45 soldiers each from Uzbekistan and the Indian Army are participating in the exercise" as per an official release.

In DUSTLIK II, both contingents shared their expertise and skills in the field of counter-terrorism operations in mountainous or rural, or urban scenarios under UN mandate, read the official statement. (ANI)

