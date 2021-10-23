Uzbekistan to hold presidential election on Sunday

Tashkent, Oct 23 (IANS) Uzbekistan is to hold the next presidential election on Sunday, with incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev running for a second term in office, the Uzbek Central Election Commission (CEC) said Saturday.

Over 19 million voters have registered for the election, and about 970 international observers and over 1,000 media representatives will observe the voting, said Uzbek CEC Chairman Zayniddin Nizamkhodjaev, Xinhua news agency reported.