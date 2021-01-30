Uzbekistan's health ministry reports 1st case of UK COVID-19 variant

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], January 30 (ANI/Sputnik): A new variant of COVID-19 originating in the United Kingdom was registered for the first time in Uzbekistan, Deputy Health Minister Bakhodir Yusupaliev said on Saturday.



A mutated variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first reported by London last month. The new strain is reported to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other strains. Even though many countries around the world suspended travel to the UK, it did not prevent the spread of the new strain across the world.

"Unfortunately, the UK strain of COVID-19 was reported for the first time in our country," Yusupaliev said, as cited by the health ministry on its Telegram channel.

The new variant was detected in a 10-year-old girl, who returned to Tashkent with her family from the UAE on January 23, the minister added.

To date, Uzbekistan has registered 78,672 cases of COVID-19, including 621 fatalities and 77,146 recoveries. (ANI/Sputnik)

