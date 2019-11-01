V D Chafekar assumes charge as ADG Western Seabord

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Inspector General V D Chafekar, who was promoted to the rank of Addl. Director General (ADG) assumed the charge as ADG Western Seaboard (Indian Coast Guards) on Friday.

IG Chafekar earlier helmed the Western Region for about 18 months before being promoted.

While relinquishing the charge of Commander, Coast Guard Region West, the ADG said that the events of the past and current security concerns highlight the fact that western region continues to be a high-risk area to safety and security and prone to incidents at sea. (ANI)



