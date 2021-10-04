V-P lays foundation of road project to boost tourism, trade with B'desh

The Rs 1,600 crore project on National Highway-40 would shorten travel time between Shillong and Dawki and would connect the Meghalaya capital Shillong with the Bangladeshi border towns and to boost tourism, trade and economy between the two countries.

Shillong, Oct 4 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday laid the foundation for upgrading the 64.21 km road that connects Meghalaya capital with Dawki border town, along the India-Bangladesh border.

Speaking on the occasion in Shillong, the Vice-President stressed the importance of better road connectivity in the northeastern region to fully tap its tourism potential, ease the transport of goods, improve delivery of services and contribute to the overall development of the region.

Naidu called for fast-tracking of all the developmental activities in the NE states, utilising the funds provided by the Centre for various projects with transparency and accountability. "If we can expedite all projects here-without delay or diversion, northeastern states have the potential to become the growth engines of the country," he said and stressed that development of the country is incomplete without the development of northeast.

Expressing his happiness that insurgency in the region is coming down, Naidu underlined that "peace is prerequisite for progress".

Referring to the complexities of road connectivity in the northeastern region, the Vice-President also highlighted the importance of improving connectivity through air travel. Noting a marked improvement in air connectivity for the region under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, he called for more direct flights from and to the northeast with the rest of the country.

The Vice-President congratulated Rebecca Vanessa Suchiang, who was present during the event and a woman belonging to the local indigenous community becoming the first Chief Secretary of Meghalaya.

Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister P. Tynsong among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also participated through a recorded video message.

--IANS

sc/skp/