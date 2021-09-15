V-P, PM and LS Speaker jointly launch Sansad TV

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday jointly launched the Sansad TV on the occasion of 'International Day of Democracy'.

Talking about the centrality of content at the event, the Prime Minister said that while it is said that 'content is king', in his experience, 'content is connect'.

"When one has better content, people automatically engage with it. As much as this applies to the media, it is equally applicable to our parliamentary system as there is not only politics in Parliament, there is also policy," the Prime Minister explained.

The Prime Minister also lauded the transformation of the channel associated with the Parliament in accordance with rapidly changing times, especially when the 21st century is bringing revolution through dialogue and communication.

Modi termed the launch of Sansad TV as a new chapter in the story of Indian democracy as, in the form of Sansad TV, the country is getting a medium of communication and dialogue which will become a new voice of the nation's democracy and people's representatives.

"When it comes to democracy, India's responsibility is more as it is the mother of democracy. Democracy for India is not just a system, it is an idea. Democracy in India is not just a constitutional structure, it is a spirit. Democracy in India is not just a collection of streams of constitutions, it is our life stream," Modi said.

"When the media takes up issues like 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', it reaches the people with great speed," the Prime Minister said, suggesting that the media can play a role in disseminating the efforts of the people during 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' by planning 75 episodes on the freedom struggle or bringing out special supplements to mark the occasion.

The Prime Minister also greeted Doordarshan for completing 62 years of its existence.

