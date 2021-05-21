  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Vaccinate, don't procrastinate: Rahul to Modi

Vaccinate, don't procrastinate: Rahul to Modi

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, May 22nd, 2021, 00:20:30hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday again launched a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covod vaccination drive in the country, saying 'vaccinate and don't delay it'.

"Mr Modi, Vaccinate! Don't Procrastinate," he said in a tweet, attaching a news report which claimed that 70 per cent of the districts in the country have received less than 20 doses per 100 population.

Several state governments have red-flagged the government over the shortage of Covid vaccines.

--IANS

aks/arm

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features