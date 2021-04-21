Vaccinate those 18 and above for free, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged the Central government to vaccinate people of 18 and above years of age free of cost.
"We welcome the decision of the Central government of announcing vaccination for people over 18 after the Congress and other states raised the demand in this matter. However, the government should announce to vaccinate these people free of cost or else youths will develop resentment against the Central government," he said.
Noting that the same machinery (medical staff) will vaccinate all age groups in the states, he said that it would not be appropriate to take money from the youth. The Central government should adopt the same policy for vaccination for people above 60 years, 45 years and now 18 years of age, he said.
"This deadly coronavirus is spreading rapidly and the death rate is also high. In such a situation, the Central government should not burden the youth and vaccinate them free of cost," Gehlot said.
--IANS
arc/vd