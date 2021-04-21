Vaccinate those 18 and above for free, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged the Central government to vaccinate people of 18 and above years of age free of cost.

"We welcome the decision of the Central government of announcing vaccination for people over 18 after the Congress and other states raised the demand in this matter. However, the government should announce to vaccinate these people free of cost or else youths will develop resentment against the Central government," he said.