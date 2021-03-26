Vaccination camps at corporate firms in Gurugram from Apr 1

These camps would vaccinate employees above 45 years of age at the company premises. This was decided at a meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yash Garg.

Gurugram, March 26 (IANS) In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Covid vaccination camps would be set up at corporate houses in Gurugram from April 1.

According to the government instructions, the Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 45 years of age, irrespective of comorbidities, would commence from April 1.

Civil Surgeon Virendra Yadav told IANS that earlier Covid vaccination camps were started in condominiums of high rise buildings in Gurugram and now this exercise would be implemented across the country.

Representatives of government and private hospitals were also present in the meeting.

According to the Gurugram Deputy Commissioner, the rate of vaccination is lower in private hospitals as compared to government health centres. He urged the private facilities to improve the vaccination sessions.

"At present, more than 100 government health centres and 56 private hospitals are administering Covid vaccines from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m," Yadav added.

Yadav told the representatives of all government and private hospitals that foreign returnees to Gurugram with proper documents should be vaccinated if found eligible.

"At present, 35 per cent beds in all hospitals are reserved for Covid-19 patients," Yadav said.

