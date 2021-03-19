Vaccination centres in Delhi government hospitals to stay open till 9 pm

Sharing the order on his Twitter handle, Jain said, "Taking cognisance of the sudden surge in the COVID cases, all Delhi government hospitals will hereby operate vaccination sites in their premises till at least 9 pm," Jain said.

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Delhi Government on Friday said vaccination centres in all Delhi government-run hospitals will operate till 9 pm from March 22. An order has been issued in this regard by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

He also assured that adequate manpower will be deployed to ensure that this is done seamlessly. "I request Delhiites to follow proper protocol and stay safe," Jain tweeted.

The order issued by health department of the Delhi government read, "In order to accelerate the pace of Covid-19 vaccination, centres should be increased."

As per the Delhi health department, a total of 29499 beneficiaries, including 12682 senior citizens, received Covid-19 vaccine shots in the national capital on Friday. In the age bracket 45-59 years, 2540 beneficiaries received the jabs.

Meanwhile, 1630 front line workers received their first dose while the count of healthcare workers remained 1641 in a day.

Besides, 11006 beneficiaries received their second shot of Covid-19 vaccines. Two cases of minor adverse events following immunisation was also recorded, officials said.

