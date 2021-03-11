Vaccination day 55 witnesses low turnout due to holiday

A total of 2,60,73,517 vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm, as per the provisional report, taking the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country beyond 2.60 crore.

New Delhi: India witnessed a low turn-out of people taking the coronavirus vaccination on Thursday as it was Maha Shivratri, a gazetted holiday, the Union Health Ministry said.

These include 72,16,759 healthcare workers who have taken the 1st dose and 40,48,754 who have taken the 2nd dose, as well as 71,16,849 frontline workers (1st dose), and 6,70,813 frontline workers (2nd dose).

As many as 1,02,158 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 59,98,754 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have also taken the vaccine.

"Other than being a gazetted holiday, many people were also observing a fast today, particularly women including ANMs, ASHA workers and women vaccinators," the ministry said, giving reason for the low turnout.

A total of 3,89,337 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm, the 55th day of nationwide vaccination.

Out of this, 3,20,247 were vaccinated with the 1st dose and 69,090 healthcare workers and frontline workers received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specific co-morbid conditions.