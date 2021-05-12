Vaccination drive halted at centers of Nagpur due to shortage of COVID-19 vaccines

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): The vaccination drive was suspended at some centres of Nagpur on Wednesday due to the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.



According to the locals, who came for getting vaccinated had to face inconvenience as they were told to come the next day.

"I came here to take my second dose but due to unavailability of vaccine they told me to come tomorrow," a local said.

The senior citizens were seen roaming for the second dose of vaccination as there are only three vaccination centres operating in the city for vaccinating people above 45.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state government is considering to hold the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group temporarily due to a shortage of vaccine doses.

The vaccine doses currently available with the state will instead be used to vaccinate people of 45 years and above as administering the second jab of these people is a priority, he said.

In Maharashtra, the third phase of the vaccination drive nominally commenced on May 1 even after a shortage of vaccine doses in order to mark Maharashtra Day's celebration. The state government has promised to provide free vaccines to those between the age group 18-44 years so as to combat the second wave of COVID-19.

As per the official data, Maharashtra has 5,93,150 active COVID-19 cases. 24,920 new cases and 549 related deaths were reported in the state over the last 24 hours on Tuesday. (ANI)

