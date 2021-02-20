He also pointed out that taking the vaccination drive forward in the state, he will approach the Centre to see that vaccine is provided in ample quantity so all get vaccinated.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (IANS) Amid all the efforts to contain the Covid-19 spread in the state, the vaccination is the way out of Covid, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

He was emphasising on the need of vaccines after the test positivity rate in the state went above seven per cent on Saturday after remaining under it for a while.

On Saturday, Vijayan said 4,560 people tested Covid positive after 65,968 samples was send for testing in the past 24 hours.

"5,841 people tested negative taking the total cured to 9,67,630, while 58,606 active Covid positive patients are there in the state," said Vijayan.

13 Covid deaths were reported taking the total death toll to 4,074.

Across the state there were 2,47,780 people under observation at various places, which included 8,989 people at various hospitals.

