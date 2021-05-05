Vaccination of 18-plus begins in MP

Bhopal, May 5 (IANS) A campaign began in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to vaccinate people above 18 years. The vaccination of people between 18-44 years was scheduled to begin from May 1 but due to non-availability of vaccines, the drive was postponed to Wednesday.

Archana Mundir, Deputy Director of Madhya Pradesh Health Information, Education Communication (IEC) Bureau, informed that vaccination is being done in a phased manner in the state as per the availability of vaccines. Individuals who have just completed 18 years are eligible for vaccination. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday are the days fixed for vaccination.