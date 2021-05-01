Vaccinations for 18+ delayed in NE due to shortage

Guwahati/Agartala, May 1 (IANS) The third phase of Covid vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group was delayed by some days in most of the northeastern states as the companies are unable to meet the supply of vaccines due to huge demand in the region, where the cases have been alarmingly rising, Ministers and officials said on Saturday.

The third phase of Covid inoculation drive covering those above the age of 18 years began on Saturday in some states in India including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Assam Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that online registration has started.

"We are expecting some information about the vaccine soon. We have already placed orders for one crore doses each with the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech. The central government is also pursuing vaccine manufacturers accordingly," he told the media.

Sarma said that Assam is vaccinating close to one lakh person every day and so around 26 lakh people inoculated.

Tripura Health officials said that the vaccination to the 18-44 age group is expected to start after May 15 and as the supply of vaccines by the manufacturer company being delayed due to the heavy demand of the jabs.

"The Tripura government has already sanctioned Rs 133.19 crore to purchase the vaccine to provide the jab to the age group of 18-44 at the government's costs," Education and Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

The Meghalaya government has stated that it would soon announce the exact date of the inoculation drive for the age group of 18-44.

The Meghalaya government has also placed orders for the required vaccine with the Serum Institute of India.

Health officials in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur also said that the third phase of inoculation would be delayed by some more days due to the shortages of vaccine.

--IANS

sc/sdr/