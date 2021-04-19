Vaccine for all above 18 years: Thackeray thanks PM

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday warmly welcomed the Centre's decision to allow vaccination for all citizens above the age of 18.

"A few days ago, I had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a decision on the need to vaccinate everyone above the age of 25 in the country Today, the PM has taken the move to vaccinate all above 18," Thackeray said.