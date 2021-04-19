Vaccines do not lead to Covid infection: AP command centre

Amaravati, April 19 (IANS) Amid viral circulation of rumours about contracting Coronavirus even after vaccination, Andhra Pradesh Covid command and control centre on Monday clarified that a positive report even after inoculation indicates that the virus was already present and positivity was not because of the virus.

"Post vaccination if RT-PCR is positive, it means that the disease is already present. The positivity is not because of the vaccine," said an official from the command centre.

He said neither Covaxin nor Covishield will lead to RT-PCR positive status.

"Fever post vaccination is not to be worried about. Treatment is with paracetamol 650 mg only," said the official.

According to the command centre, Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine, which means it contains a killed vaccine and not attenuated vaccine.

Covishield is a viral vector vaccine and not an attenuated vaccine, which does not contain SARS-Cov-2 but only a portion of genetic material of SARS-Cov-2.

Covaxin is manufactured by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech and Covishield by Pune-based Serum Institute of India

