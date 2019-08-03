Vadodara: Crocodile rescued by NDRF from Vadsar

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A crocodile was rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on Saturday from Vadsar, a flooded residential area, here.

It was handed over to forest department officials soon after being rescued.



Earlier, Vadodara Collector Shalini Agarwal on Thursday said rescue and evacuation operations are underway on a war footing in the city after incessant rains.

Speaking to ANI, Agarwal said: "Water-logging in various places in the city has become the biggest challenge for the authorities and forces that are deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations. Our main focus is rescue and evacuation of citizens."

Adding to the woes, Vishwamitri river has been overflowing, causing water to enter Vadodara. (ANI)

