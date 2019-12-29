Vadodara: Dog show held over weekend draws huge crowd

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Over 150 canines of 36 different breeds competed in a pet show organised in Vadodara.

Many dog owners took part in the event with their pets which was organised by Gujarat Canine Foundation on December 28.

"We organise this event every year and this year more than 150 dogs of 36 different breeds have participated in the event. People from across the country have come to Vadodra to participate in this pet show," President of Gujarat Canine Foundation, Rajendra Sadhvi told ANI.





Some owners said they train their pets according to the show protocols so that they are at the forefront.

"We have brought our german shepherds here to participate in the event. We give them rigorous training along with that we follow a proper diet for them that we follow. We train them according to the protocols of the show so that they are familiar with the activities," said AK Thakkar, member of Wolftrot Kennel House of Long Coat German Shepherd Dogs.

Thousands of dog lovers also gathered there to witness the show, while others came with their pets. (ANI)

