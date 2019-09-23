Vadodara: Pople in queue for PUC certificates get free food

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): In a heartwarming move, A Pollution Under Control (PUC) centre owner -- Arvind Bhai Patel -- has started giving free food to the people standing in queues for the certificate.

"The people keep standing in line since 6 am in the morning for the PUC certificate. That is why we have started serving food to them. From 7 in the morning till 12 pm, we distribute tea, coffee and then we distribute lunch till 3 pm. Again after 7 in the evening till midnight, we serve dinner," Patel told ANI here.



"It is for the benefit of the public. We are here for them. Doing business is one thing but serving the people is a bigger plan. It will motivate the people to follow the rules and drive with the certificate," he added.

People are all praise for Patel.

"Due to the shortage of PUC centres in Vadodara, there is a queue at all the places wherever the pollution checking facility is available. This is a very large-hearted move by the owner, which is helping the public," Dhananjay Choudhary, a customer, told ANI.

Another customer, Priyank Patel, said: "It is a unique move, especially for the office goers like him who had come during lunch break to get the certificates for their vehicles." (ANI)

"It is for the benefit of the public. We are here for them. Doing business is one thing but serving the people is a bigger plan. It will motivate the people to follow the rules and drive with the certificate," he added.People are all praise for Patel."Due to the shortage of PUC centres in Vadodara, there is a queue at all the places wherever the pollution checking facility is available. This is a very large-hearted move by the owner, which is helping the public," Dhananjay Choudhary, a customer, told ANI.Another customer, Priyank Patel, said: "It is a unique move, especially for the office goers like him who had come during lunch break to get the certificates for their vehicles." (ANI)