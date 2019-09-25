Vadodara house-wife crowned Mrs India 2019

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): "It looks easy but they actually grill you," Pooja Desai, who bagged the title of "Mrs India- Pride of the Nation", said on Tuesday.

"During the competition, we had to report at 7.30 am in the morning. We were trained throughout the day and used to walk on the ramp till 2 am. It was difficult but a life-changing process,' Desai told ANI.



Desai, a housewife, emerged victorious after competing with over 4, 500 participants across the country.

On being asked how she maintained a balanced between work and her personal life, she said, "If a woman has aspiration, time management becomes easy for her. After the marriage, we often forget our identity because of our children and in-laws. It is pertinent to come out of it." (ANI)