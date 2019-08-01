Vadodara rains: CM Rupani reviews situation, NDRF teams deployed

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As torrential rains pounded Vadodara and nearby areas creating a flood-like situation, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the situation in the city and deputed two IAS officers to provide guidance to the local administration.

The Chief Minister also appealed citizens to shift from low lying areas to safer places, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office read. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to shift people from low lying areas to safer locations.

All schools and colleges have been ordered to remain shut on August 1.

"Reached State Emergency Operation Center, Gandhinagar, and held a review meeting with officials on heavy rain situation in Vadodara. Instructed officials to leave no stone unturned to counter any adverse situation," the Chief Minister tweeted after the meeting.

Vadodara railway station has been shut down and as many as 22 trains were cancelled, while two flights were diverted to Ahmedabad due to waterlogging.

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat. "Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the weather department said. (ANI)