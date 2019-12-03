Vadra connects security breach at Priyanka's residence with women's safety

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Following a security breach at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence here, her husband Robert Vadra took to social media where he connected the incident with women's safety in the country.

Vadra said in a series of tweets: "Its not about the security for Priyanka, my daughter and son or me or the Gandhi family... It's about keeping our citizens especially the women of our country, safe and feeling secure.

"Security throughout the country is compromised... Girls are being molested/raped, what society are we creating... Security of every citizen is the government's responsibility."

Vadra also questioned the government over citizens safety, saying that when one is not safe in "our own country, our homes". On Monday, five people reached the porch area of Priyanka Gandhi's Lodhi Estate residence on the pretext of getting a photo clicked. This alleged incident took place following the withdrawal of SPG protection for the Gandhis. abn/miz/ksk/