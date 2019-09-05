Vagabond held for murder in Delhi

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Saheen, a vagabond, who was arrested from Nizamuddin area on Wednesday night.

On August 28, a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur, allegedly by a vagabond, after he is said to have accused the latter of stealing a water motor, police said.

The deceased, identified as Manoj, was stabbed to death by Saheen, who was absconding since then. Manoj had sustained eight stab injuries.

Manoj suspected Saheen of stealing a water pump from his house. During the investigations, Manoj's uncle Sonu disclosed that Manoj had gone to the night shelter as he suspected the vagabond had stolen the pump from his house and an altercation ensued between the two. In the evening Manoj again went to the night shelter to confront Saheen. This time, Saheen stabbed Manoj and fled.

"Initially, there was no clue about Saheen as he was a vagabond and had spent most of his life in night shelters. Investigations revealed that he had been involved in 4 other criminal cases including attempt to murder, hurt and robbery. Jail records were checked and it was found that he had been in jail for more than 3 years," said a senior police officer. The police obtained details of his father but on checking it was found that his father had left Delhi years back. "All his relatives were contacted and several raids were conducted. Sources were deployed and on Wednesday night, we received information that Saheen would be coming to Nizamuddin area near Barapulla flyover. Following the information, a trap was laid and Saheen was apprehended. During investigation, the knife used in the commission of the crime was also recovered at the instance of Saheen," the officer said.