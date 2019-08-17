Vaiko's plea to implead in LTTE ban case to be heard in October in Madurai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A special tribunal will hear MDMK leader Vaiko's ap

plication, seeking lifting of the ban imposed on Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) from October 11 to 14 in Madurai.Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha member, who appeared before the Centre's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Tribunal, told reporters that 'Q' branch DSP of Ramanathapuram has also submitted his arguments and sought shifting of the place of hearing of the case to Madurai.

"Now, the next stage of hearing would take place in Madurai from October 11 to 14," he said.He said the Tribunal seeks the consultations of representatives to discuss the extension of the ban imposed on LTTE."The Tribunal is seeking our consultation. The place of the hearing was shifted to Madurai as it will be convenient for the representatives of 'Q' branch police, locals and other political parties to attend the hearing," he said.Emphasizing on the application filed by him, General Secretary of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Vaiko said: "The ban on LTTE is there even now. However, the Centre appointed High Court judge Sangeeta Sehgal heard my arguments regarding the case. I have filed a similar application since 2010 which were all accepted by the judges. However, this time it was not accepted."He expressed confidence about winning the case and said he will continue his fight until the ban is lifted."I am confident that even if the Tribunal does not lift the ban, either the Supreme Court or High Court will lift it," he said. (ANI)