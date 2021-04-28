  1. Sify.com
  4. Vaishali Hiwase becomes first woman to be appointed officer commanding in BRO

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 29th, 2021, 00:30:06hrs
BRO Officer Commanding, Vaishali S Hiwase (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Vaishali S Hiwase became the first woman officer to be appointed as officer commanding in the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) where she will be responsible for providing connectivity through an Indo-China border road, the BRO said on Wednesday,

"BRO India feels proud to announce the #First woman Officer EE(civ) Vaishali S Hiwase for taking over as Officer Commanding of a Road Construction Company that is responsible to provide connectivity of an Indo-China Border Road," tweeted BRO.
"With two air-maintained detachments located at #10000ft and above the alignment of the road is going through some formidable passes and treacherous terrain of hard rock with vertical cliffs," tweeted BRO.
"Vaishali from Wardha, Maharastra is M Tech and after successfully completing a demanding tenure in #Kargil..the #WomenOfficer has taken over the command to undertake this #Challenge of cutting through the rocks", the tweet read.
"This is a humble beginning by @BROindia that will usher a new era of #WomenEmpowerment that will see Women officers taking over most arduous tasks. #History in making...", the tweet read. (ANI)

