Vaishali SSP orders probe over orchestra event in police line

The SSP has constituted a team headed by SDPO rank officer to inquire about this incident and submit a report in a week.

Patna, March 12 (IANS) Following an orchestra event organised in Hajipur police line, Vaishali SSP Manish Kumar took cognisance of the matter and has ordered a probe into the matter on Friday.

The officials of police line Hajipur organised an orchestra event on Thursday without the permission of district administration. Moreover, they have not even informed senior officials of the department.

Sources said that a number of bar dancers were also present. The event also continued after midnight. A video of the event also went viral on Friday.

"We have started the inquiry and departmental action will be initiated after the report is submitted by the team. Such an act attributes to indiscipline which cannot be tolerated," the officer said.

The officer further said that officials involved in this event would be penalised.

