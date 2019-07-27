Vajpayee government effectively responded to Pakistan's Kashmir deceit in Kargil war: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Vajpayee government gave "an effective strategic answer" to Pakistan's "deceit" on Kashmir in 1999 Kargil war and noted that people defeated in wars were resorting to proxy war for their political objectives and were giving encouragement to terrorism.

Addressing a Kargil Vijay Diwas event here, Modi said Pakistan has been resorting to deceit on Kashmir since Independence and it had done so when wars were fought in 1948, 1965 and 1971."Its deceit was defeated in 1999 (Kargil war). The neighbour thought that India will lodge protest over Kargil (intrusion) and tension will scare the world with countries jumping in for mediation and create a new boundary. They had not hoped we will give an effective answer. Instead of crying and finding excuses, giving a strong strategic answer proved costly for the enemy," he said.Atal Bihari Vajpayee had headed the BJP-led NDA government during the Kargil war.Modi said the attitude of the world also started changing towards Pakistan after India's response.Noting that India has never been an aggressor, Modi said that peaceful conduct was part of India's traditions and its image has been of a country that works for peace.He said the sacrifice of one lakh Indian soldiers for peace and humanity in the second world war cannot be forgotten and they had made the largest sacrifice in the UN missions."Our defence forces have expertise in fighting a war. But the situation the world is passing through, the nature of war is changing. Today humanity and the world are a victim of pseudo war; terrorism is challenging the whole of mankind. Those defeated in war are using pseudo war to fulfill their political objectives and encouraging terrorism," he said.Prime Minister Modi said that all countries believing in peace and humanity should stand together along with their forces to tackle terrorism. (ANI)