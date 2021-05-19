Validity of registration certificates under FCRA extended till Sept end

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took the decision considering those certificates which have expired or are expiring during the period between September 29 last year and September 30 this year.

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Central government on Wednesday extended the validity of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration certificates of entities till September end this year.

The MHA decided on this in view of the exigencies arising out of the Covid-19 situation and to ensure smooth transition to the amended FCRA regime by the FCRA NGOs.

The ministry has also permitted existing FCRA account holders to open their FCRA Accounts in the New Delhi Main Branch (NDMB) of the State Bank of India (SBI), 11 Sansad Marg, New Delhi up to June 30 this year.

After June 30, the MHA said, these account holders will not be eligible to receive foreign contribution in any account other than the FCRA Accounts opened in the NDMB.

In a public notice, the MHA advised all persons, NGOs or associations, who already have been granted a certificate of registration or prior permission by the Central government, to note that they will not receive any foreign contribution in any account other than the designated FCRA Account opened at the NDMB of the SBI from the date of opening of such account or July 1 this year, whichever is earlier.

The existing FCRA account holders were earlier given time till March 31 this year to open their FCRA account in the NDMB under the amended Section 17(1) of the FCRA, 2010. The amended section had come into effect on September 29, 2020.

"The extension in time has been given in view of the exigencies arising out of the Covid-19 situation and to ensure smooth transition by NGOs to the amended FCRA regime," the MHA said.

--IANS

rak/bg